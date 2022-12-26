Silver Alert: Kingsville Police Department searching for 90-year-old man

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Kingsville Police Department is searching for 90-year-old Ralph Sparks who was last seen on Dec. 23 at 4:09 p.m. in Kingsville.

Sparks is diagnosed with cognitive impairment and is described as a white male. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

He has white hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a dark blue coat, red button-down, white undershirt, khaki pants, and black shoes.

The victim may have some blood on his clothes and some scratches on his hand.

Officials believe the senior citizen may be a threat to his own life.

Sparks was last seen on the 900 block of E. General Cavazos Blvd in Kingsville in a blue 2020 Ford Fusion with Texas license plate NLT3578.

The vehicle's passenger-side mirror is damaged.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Kingsville Police Department at (361) 592-4311.