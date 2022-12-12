Significant sinkhole on Yorktown Mud Bridge diverts traffic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Department has shut down the 8600 block of Yorktown Boulevard after reports of a significant sinkhole on the Yorktown Mud Bridge.

Police are currently re-routing traffic, and the Public Works Street Department is on the scene assessing road damage.

"Until further notice, all through traffic will be closed, and an alternate route is recommended," said CCPD in a social media post.

All traffic traveling east on Yorktown will be turned around at Krypton Drive. All motorists traveling west on Yorktown will be turned around at Arman Street.

Neiman Young tells KRIS 6 News a citizen reported the giant sinkhole on the bridge through their 311 system.

"We sent a crew out to assess it and determined it was in the best interest of the public's safety to shut the bridge down and make sure first that the bridge is safe and then make a repair to that sinkhole," said Neiman Young with the city of Corpus Christi.

Neiman said the bridge is still in tact, and there were no injuries reported on Monday.

The Yorktown Mud Bridge is one of two bridges on the City Council's agenda slated for upgrades through a federal-aid program.

Officials said the estimated cost of the Yorktown Mud Bridge project would run just over $20 million, with TxDOT paying over $18.7 million and the city paying $1.5 million.