Shutterbugs can show off their 'Undiscovered Treasures'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi is looking for "Undiscovered Treasures" with this year's amateur photographer's photo contest, according to a release from the city.

The city's Landmark Commission is wanting you to submit your photos of unrecognized buildings of significance in Corpus Christi. The buildings need to be essential to the city's narrative but that might be underrepresented or just undiscovered.

The contest began on April 1 and will run until May 1.

Just post your photos to the city's social medias with the hashtag #PreserveCC2023.

Facebook: @citygov

Instagram: @CityofCC

The photos will be reviewed and then uploaded to the Development Services Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DevServicesCC, where citizens can vote by "liking" the best photos. The voting will be from May 3 to May 10.

The top 5 Winners will be notified and announced on Facebook and Instagram.

For more information and participation guidelines, please visit: www.cctexas.com/photocontest

A selection of photographs will be displayed at City Hall, Development Services, and the Art Center.

