Shrimporee to remain in Aransas Pass

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual Shrimporee Festival will remain in Aransas Pass after the Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce and the City of Aransas Pass reached an agreement regarding the future of the longtime event.

The announcement comes after concerns the festival could be moved to a nearby airport that has hosted other events in the past.

A press release from the Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce says both sides confirmed the 2026 Shrimporee Festival, scheduled for Oct. 15 through Oct. 18, will remain at the Shrimporee Grounds in Aransas Pass.

Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce Press release about Shrimporee sent from the Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce

According to the release, chamber leadership and city officials have been working together to ensure the festival stays in Aransas Pass while improvements continue at the pavilion site. The city said it is coordinating with contractors on the pavilion structure project and reviewing construction timelines to accommodate both the project and the festival.

“Keeping Shrimporee in Aransas Pass is what is best for the community, and both parties remain committed to working together to make that happen,” the release stated.

Shrimporee has been held in Aransas Pass for 78 years and celebrates the city’s heritage, culture and community spirit. Organizers said the festival continues to bring together residents, businesses and visitors from across the region.

The release says that both the Chamber and the City think preserving the tradition in its home community remains a top priority.

The chamber also said it remains committed to supporting local businesses, promoting economic growth and strengthening opportunities that benefit the Aransas Pass community.

Rosemary Vega, CEO of the Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce, was listed as the author on the release.

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