Shrimporee set for roaring start

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The 73rd annual Aransas Pass Shrimporee is back with big things planned through Sunday.

After last year's event was canceled, patrons are excited about its return.

We talked with Rosemary Vega with the Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce, who tells us they are anticipating larger crowds than usual this year.

Organizers have seen quadruple the amount of tickets bought on Eventbrite in pre-sales.

Because of those crowds, organizers are adding more parking and three shuttles to the event.

This year, there's 15 non-profits taking part and they're involved in everything from parking to selling food to ice and trash.

Some of those non-profits involved are the Aransas Pass Little League and the Aransas Pass Athletic Club.

A clown who belongs to the Coastal Bend Clown Alley 23 says he's glad this event is back after not being able to participate in it last year because of the pandemic.

