Shorty's Place celebrates Port Aransas being a Music Friendly City

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Earlier this week, Governor Abbott named the City of Port Aransas a music friendly City.

Many locals of Port Aransas said there are various places they go to that have live music. One of those places is Shorty’s Place, which has live music every Sunday.

Jim Dugan was one of the performers at the venue on Sunday and said he learned how to play the guitar in college.

He said he’s been playing in Port Aransas for 20 years now and likes to interact with the locals at his shows. He said Port Aransas is a great place for local artists to come together.

“The music culture is great. The people are laid back and it’s fun. Looks like people are here to have a good time,” Dugan said.

Kevin Kurtz is another local artist from Port Aransas who plays country music. He said he quit his construction job to make music his lifestyle and has done well for himself with it.

“The music scene down here, there’s always music, there’s always something going on. Weather’s great, good food everywhere, good people, great friends,” Kurtz said.

Penny Hamilton said she enjoys coming to Shorty’s Place because she wants to support local artists while also having fun.

“I like the live music because it alternates but then we get our favorites back as well. Not only are they phenomenal and nearly knock the porch down but they also encourage audience participation so we’re all a part of the show,” Hamilton said.

Richard Davis cooks food at the bar every single Sunday and said the music is a great way of bringing the community together.

“Everybody comes together when needed. It’s a real tight community. You don’t have to worry about anything,” Davis said.

