Short-term rentals registration begin Tuesday

Registration for Flour Bluff and Padre Island short-term rental operators began Tuesday.

The city of Corpus Christi will start charging a $50 fee for rentals such as Airbnbs.

The registration asks people who are operating legally, in the correct zone to visit, the website where owners and property managers can find information about the registration process.

"We created the short-term rental website that has the registration information on it,” McGinn said. “It has the ordinance, it has the information check list and the link to the system you would use to do the registration process."

John Hendricks has opened his home on Ohio Street to visitors since 2018.

He said he hosts 40 people per year -- mostly doctors and nurses, but that in addition to this new fee, he also pays Airbnb a hotel tax.

Hendricks says with the Corpus Christi fee, he's worried about making a profit.

"I think the city didn't consider how this would affect the little people who barely make it by, have fixed income and live in the same house where they're renting out, so there's no problem with people making noise," he said.

After the initial $50 application fee, three is also a $50 yearly renewal.

People who run short-term rentals outside Flour Bluff and North Padre Island will start paying the fee in July.