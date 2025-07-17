Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Shooting leaves one man hospitalized

One man is hospitalized after an argument ends in a shooting
Shooting leaves one man injured
Suzanne Stevens
Early morning shooting leaves one man injured
Shooting leaves one man injured
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man hospitalized.
It happened at the Lulac Village Apartments off Horne Road, that's near the intersection of Airport Road.
Investigators say the two men were arguing when one pulled out a gun and shot the other several times.
The victim, a 20-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and is expected to make a full recovery.
The suspect in the case is expected to face Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon charges.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Connecting the Coast