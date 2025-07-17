Shooting leaves one man hospitalized

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man hospitalized.

It happened at the Lulac Village Apartments off Horne Road, that's near the intersection of Airport Road.

Investigators say the two men were arguing when one pulled out a gun and shot the other several times.

The victim, a 20-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect in the case is expected to face Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon charges.