Shooting in Banquete sends at least one person to a local hospital

UPDATE (10:26 a.m. Thursday): Nueces Co. Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy of Operations David Cook said a man forced his way into a home in the 5400 block of Gladys Street in Banquete, where he shot a 20-year-old occupant several times.

Cook tells KRIS 6 News the attack was targeted, and that the gunshot-wound victim is still alive.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood right across the road from Banquete Elementary.

ORIGINAL:

A shooting in Banquete led to a lockdown of Banquete ISD schools Thursday morning.

The Nueces County Pct. 5 Constable's Office reported the incident on its Facebook page, and stresses that there is no threat to the schools. The lockdown is in place as a precaution.

The shooting took place at a house on Gladys Street.

At least one victim was taken to area hospitals by HALO-Flight.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.