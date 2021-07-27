Watch
Shoot-out leads to housefire, large amount of drugs discovered

<b>Oscar Rivera, </b>San Patricio County Sheriff
Posted at 8:34 PM, Jul 26, 2021
TAFT, Texas — We have new details about three homes that caught fire in Taft.

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera saying that it all started with a drive by shooting on East Elm Street near the intersection with Walnut Street early last Wednesday morning.

Rivera says the people inside the home were waiting for a vehicle when someone inside a passing car started shooting.

Those waiting outside also opened fire. No one was hit.

After getting a search warrant deputies found large amounts of cocaine and methamphetamines in the home.

Those who live in that house are still on the run.

Then fast forward to around 4 a.m. Wednesday, where investigators said that house was deliberately set on fire.

That spread to two other homes.

An elderly couple lived in one of those homes and the fire destroyed it.

