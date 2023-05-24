Shelters helping shelters

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After finding out through social media that the San Diego shelter was closing its doors due to bad facility conditions, the Gulf Coast Humane Society took in 22 of their dogs while already at capacity with a total of 300 dogs in their shelter.

Jackie McCollough marketing director with Gulf Coast Humane Society, said they sent staff over to help deep clean the kennels immediately.

They also gifted the shelter a new fridge after seeing their vaccines were going bad in their broken fridge.

“You know when other people need our help or when other shelters in the area are going to potentially euthanize another animal, we typically take those animals. So, by adopting or fostering at this time it's not only going to take the 22 dogs that we rescued but it is also going to help the other dogs in our community that need help,” said McCollough.

To continue housing more dogs the Gulf Coast Humane Society needs your help.

Fostering and adopting would allow space to free up in the shelter so they can house more animals.

If you are not able to foster or adopt, donations are just as helpful.

Blankets, towels, dog or cat food and toys are always welcome!

For more information on how to donate, adopt or foster, visit their website at https://www.gchscc.org/ .

