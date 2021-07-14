Shark rodeo spurs competition, yields invaluable information

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Shark Rodeo is continuing along the gulf coast.

A video from the Harte Research Institute at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi provides us with an idea of what it looks like, only rodeo participants have to fish from the shore.

Around 380 anglers are taking part this year.

They catch sharks, tag them, take tissue samples and then release the sharks.

The data gives researchers insight into how healthy shark populations are in the Gulf of Mexico.

"This is an invaluable partnership," said Dr. Kelsey Banks, a postdoctoral researcher at the Harte Research Institute. "Like I said, we could not have gotten this amount of data in this time frame without these guys."

As for the anglers, they get points for the sharks they catch and release and the data they collect.

The top point-earners are crowned rodeo champions, but their only prize is bragging rights.

