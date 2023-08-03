Sharing Spaces: Cyclist accuses driver of assault

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many incidents involving drivers, cyclists, or pedestrians on Corpus Christi roads have resulted in injuries, hospitalizations, and even deaths.

Some unfortunate events were created unintentionally. However, according to local cycling groups, a situation which harmed a person on a bike wasn't an accident at all.

In light of an alleged assault, Coastal Bend cyclists are uniting with the hope of change.

"We just need to be kind, we need to learn to respect each other." Michelle Jones said.

Jones, a wife and mother, is also an avid runner and cyclist. Almost 10 years ago, she and her husband Rusty created a non-profit organization called Wings of Texas.

Wings of Texas helps people with disabilities avoid missing out on experiences which involve socializing and sports outdoors. Jones has a 24-year-old son named Charlie who has a disability. He is the inspiration behind the non-profit organization.

"My husband and I started this just as a way for us to get charlie out and for us to get healthy. We're not getting any younger. So we used it as an avenue to get healthier and to do it as a family. " she said. "We also just saw the need in Corpus Christi for individuals with disabilities. A lot of them don't get out of the house so this is their opportunity to get out be part of the community and be a part of their own little family. Wings of Texas, we all consider ourselves a family."

Wings of Texas designates individuals like Charlie as their "Team Captains." The captains can enjoy the thrill of riding a bike with the help of their own personal "angels." Angels are Wings of Texas members who assist team captains. Some pull captains along for a bike ride, as the captains sit back on chairs capable of accommodating an individual with a disability.

"We also run with individuals with disabilities, but cycling just gives them a whole new adventure. It just allows them to be out to just experience the wind at a faster rate." Jones said.

It takes quite a bit of strength to be an "angel." So to build up their endurance, the members frequently hold training sessions and ride with other cycling groups without the captains.

However, on the last Thursday of July, one trip took a turn for the worse. Jones said she was riding with members of Team Life Cyclers (TLC), when they encountered people occupying a vehicle. They were described as angry and aggressive.

"They were honking and screaming. And when got to the red light, one of our cyclists went over there to explain that we had the right to be on the road. And he was beat up, he was attacked by the driver." Jones recalled. "It all happened so fast, but it just shouldn't happen. You know, we were out cycling and and he actually was a senior citizen. So, you know, it's just hard to experience something like that."

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department (CCPD) on July 27 at about 7:31 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Ennis Joslin and SPID in reference to an assault with injuries.

Officers arrived and contacted a 75-year-old male cyclist with non-life-threatening facial injuries. The victim told officers he was out riding with a cycle group and suddenly was approached by a silver vehicle when they came to a stop.

CCPD said two male occupants exited the vehicle and began to assault the male victim. The males then stopped and got back in their vehicle and left the location on the highway. The victim was treated on scene by medics and released.

A CCPD detective is now looking into the case. However, cyclists like Jones are on high alert. Jones said there seems to be an on-going conflict between drivers and cyclists who may not understand the rules of the road.

"It only takes maybe 10, 15 seconds to go around us safely and then to move in front of us. You know, there there's no reason to honk, to scream at a cyclist. We're not trying to cause any traffic jams," she said. "Going around a cyclist safety safely, letting them have that distance and then safely getting in front of them when you can is what we need to do so that the roads can be safe for all of us and we can all enjoy our beautiful city."

On top of the misunderstanding between cyclist and drivers, Jones said bike lanes aren't as safe as they can be.

"There's a lot of debris, there's a lot of gravel on the bike lanes. There's a lot of grass just over grown in the bike lanes," she said.

The cyclist also said many bike paths aren't created equally.

She took KRIS 6 News down Ocean Drive to show how the streets wide bike lanes have enough room to accommodate Wings of Texas cyclists and members with disabilities. She also showed the news team the roads on Ennis Joslin as a dangerous example.

"The bike lanes are too narrow. Therefore we have to take up a lane and that upsets drivers in the community and we're just trying to get out and have an experienced with our captains and really the only way they can do that safely is by taking up a lane." she said.

However, Jones is optimistic for the future. She said they've heard about plans the city could develop to make changes to the infrastructure.

"They're talking about protected bike lanes or buffered bike lanes. There's been a couple of different options offered throughout the city. And that will give cyclists the opportunity to have that space to have a larger bike lane but then to also have a buffer you know in between the car and the bike lane. So that will just make it safe for everybody." Jones believes.

However, until physical changes are made cycling groups are making moves to unite and promote safety. Some have purchased video cameras to attach to their bike. They believe it could provide evidence for officers if an incident were to occur.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, TLC is organizing the Dignity Ride. They are calling on all cyclists and runners to gather at the Dorthy Atkins parking lot on 2402 Ennis Joslin Dr. They plan to ride from the starting location at 7:30 a.m. and end at Waters Edge Park.

The purpose is to symbolize their united front urging drivers to be kind and considerate when they are sharing spaces.