Share a meals program helps families have one less worry

Share-A-meals are back! Volunteers at the Ronald Mcdonald House are able to cook breakfast, lunch or dinner for the families staying there.

Amanda Kocurek said she volunteers at least once a month making meals for families at the Ronald Mcdonald House Charities.

“Families that need a meal or you know, its so nice to come home after a day full of appointments and one less thing you have to worry about in a day full of worries," said Kocurek.

Kayla Roznovsky and her son have been at the Ronald Mcdonald house for a month. Her son was diagnosed with T cell lymphoma cancer.

“And he’s under going chemo, they don’t want us leaving," said Roznovsky.

Roznovsky said it’s a lot on a parent having to worry about her son’s health, and with the prices of food going up, the share a meal program is one less worry for her family.

“They also have a pantry here for us, where people donate food and stuff and we can go in the pantry and it’s like beans and rice and all kinds of stuff for the kids," said Roznovsky.

If you would like to volunteer to make a meal they ask no groups larger than six at once, you must wear a mask, and the meal must be prepared and cooked in the Ronald McDonald House charities kitchen. You can also have the meal catered or delivered.

Jack Gallo is volunteering for the first time and told us this is a great opportunity to help families out during these times.

“Prices are rising and things are getting a lot harder for people," Gallo said. "If we can help out in this way and cut out some of those costs, help share some of the effort, the work that we do, it’ll make it a little easier for these people and we are glad to do it."

“It’s something small that we can do to make our world a better place. If anything we can do to improve our community, improve somebody else’s life, make somebody else’s day better, to me that is what it’s all about," said Kocurek.

If you would like to donate or volunteer Ronald McDonald Charities South Texas click here.

