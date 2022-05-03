Sexual Assault Awareness Month has come and gone, but the pain lasts all year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The month of May means a new opportunity to push for sexual assault awareness and prevention.

April, the designated month for this movement, is now in the past, but the message keeps living throughout the year, just like the pain belonging to survivors.

Taylor Pilgreen is one of them, and he is also a sexual assault services coordinator for The Purple Door nonprofit.

“When I was a child, I was sexually abused by my mother’s boyfriend’s son. At the time, I didn't know it had a name. I knew that it felt wrong, and it was wrong, but I didn't know there was resources. I didn't know there was advocates,” said Pilgreen.

Advocates are out there, and some of them wear blue.

“Every case that is a sexual assault is investigated by one of our detectives. Not one of them is looked over and pushed to the side,” said Lt. Brad Pici of the Corpus Christi Police Department.

CCPD has a family violence unit. Victims are helped with filing protective orders, getting financial compensation, and relocation.

In any given month, Lt. Pici’s team gets 400 cases of family violent crime. That includes crimes against the elderly, kidnapping, and sexual assault.

In Texas, two out of every five women, and two out of every 10 men have been sexually assaulted, according to the Texas Association Against Sexual Assault.

TAASA’s special projects administrator, Rick Gipprich Jr. said, “There are over 89 sexual assault programs throughout the state.”

The Coastal Bend’s program is run by The Purple Door.

“We’re here for those survivors when they’re ready,” said Pilgreen.

The Purple Door’s services are always free and always available. Their 24-hour crisis hotline is 361-881-8888 or 1-800-580- HURT (4878).

