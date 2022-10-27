Sew Bonita moves into a new location

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sew Bonita Gift Store is expanding, moving into their new location on Alameda Street earlier this month.

Owner Elena Flores tells us she started her shop online and then moved into the Hamlin Shopping Center in October of 2021.

One year later, Flores says they needed more space and moved into the Meadowbrook Shopping center. She says she hopes her store can make shoppers feel at home.

"You'll hear Spanish music you'll hear people talking in Spanish,” says owner Elena Flores. “You'll read things in Spanish, you’ll see bilingual books, children’s books that are bilingual. We just wanted to bring everything we grew up with to this store."

Sew Bonita is now located at 4719 Alameda Street.

They offer everything from loteria games to customized t-shirts and gifts.

