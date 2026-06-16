Severe weather prompts school delays, cancellations in Corpus Christi area

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Severe weather is impacting school schedules across the Corpus Christi area today.

Corpus Christi ISD is delaying all classes, district offices, and bus schedules by 2 hours. District employees should report to work 2 hours later than usual. Coaches will reach out directly about any changes to athletics or school activities. The district says it is continuing to monitor the weather.

Mathis ISD has canceled summer school today, citing inclement weather and flood concerns. The district posted the announcement on its Facebook page and is asking staff to report at 10 a.m.

Texas A&M Corpus Christi has issued a Code Blue and is shifting to remote work and classes. Summer camps are expected to start at 10 a.m., unless otherwise specified.

Robstown ISD is also on this list as they announced that Summer school is canceled for the day, leaving STAAR testing for later in the week.

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