Several undocumented immigrants detained near Banquete

BANQUETE, Texas — Several undocumented immigrants from South America have been detained after they were taken into custody by law enforcement officials on a train near Banquete Tuesday morning.

Nueces County Constable Precinct Five units along with the Agua Dulce Marshall, Robstown Police Department officers and U.S. Border agents are involved in the incident.

Constable Precinct 5 Oscar Mendoza said in a social media post that these incidents are "happening more often these days."

Mendoza asked for residents living near County Road 77 and County Road 40 near Robstown to report any suspicious individuals walking the area.

Several subjects were able to elude the authorities, while others were injured from falling off the moving train. Precinct Five Deputy Constables rendered and aided the injured subjects until EMS arrived.

The injured were taken to hospital for treatment.