Five minors arrested in Orange Grove High School hazing investigation

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — Police say several people are facing serious charges following an alleged hazing incident at a local high school.

The Orange Grove police department said they were alerted of a potential hazing incident at the Orange Grove High School on April 29, 2021.

Investigators said video of the incident was provided to them and they saw several minors participating in the hazing of another minor on school grounds.

Orange Grove police said they reached out to the Texas Rangers along with Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office to assist in their investigation.

After the victim filed a complaint, police said they arrested five people involved in the incident and issued an arrest warrant for another student

Police said all were charged with unlawful restraint.

Investigators added that the Orange Grove police does not condone, nor tolerate, any bullying or hazing.

They encourage any victims of hazing or bullying to contact the Orange Grove police department or reach out to a school resource officer.