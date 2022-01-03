Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fire crews work together to battle fire in Bishop on Sunday

items.[0].image.alt
Bishop Police Department Facebook
Bishop house fire.jpg
Posted at 2:25 PM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 15:28:06-05

BISHOP, Texas — Fire investigators are trying to determine what sparked an overnight house fire in Bishop.

The fire broke out before 10:00 p.m. Sunday night off of FM 3354. Bishop PD says the home was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived. Because the house was in a rural area, Nueces County ESD 3 says there was limited water supply, so several other fire departments were called for assistance.

Nueces County ESD 3, along crews from ESD 1, Robstown, Annaville, and Kleberg County battled the blaze.

Everyone was able to get out of the home without injury, and they are being assisted by the American Red Cross for temporary housing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Christmas

Submit your Holiday Decorations here