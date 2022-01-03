Fire crews work together to battle fire in Bishop on Sunday

BISHOP, Texas — Fire investigators are trying to determine what sparked an overnight house fire in Bishop.

The fire broke out before 10:00 p.m. Sunday night off of FM 3354. Bishop PD says the home was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived. Because the house was in a rural area, Nueces County ESD 3 says there was limited water supply, so several other fire departments were called for assistance.

Nueces County ESD 3, along crews from ESD 1, Robstown, Annaville, and Kleberg County battled the blaze.

Everyone was able to get out of the home without injury, and they are being assisted by the American Red Cross for temporary housing.

