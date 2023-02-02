Settlement reached in petroleum storage facility fatality

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Attorney General has announced a settlement over a fire at a Corpus Christi petroleum storage facility that killed one worker and injured 5 others.

That fire happened on December 5th, 2020 at the local Magellan facility.

The employees were cleaning an above ground storage tank when the fire began.

Magellan terminals holdings was hit with several violations of the Texas Clean Air Act as a result of the deadly fire.

This morning Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that Magellan paid $588,000 in civil penalties and $12,000 in attorney's fees to resolve the violations.

Magellan still faces civil lawsuits over the fire.

