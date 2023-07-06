Services for Captain Tom Wimberly to be held on USS Lexington

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Captain Tommy Charles Wimberly, a retired Navy Veteran and fighter pilot, died this past Saturday.

A memorial service begins at 6:30 on Thursday aboard the USS Lexington Museum.

It is a fitting location to honor Captain Wimberly since he was a founding member of Landing Force 16.

That 15-member group, created in 1991, was instrumental in the creation of the USS Lexington Museum. He also served on the LEX board for numerous years.

Captain Wimberly served with the Navy for 31 years as a fighter pilot flying the McDonnell F2H-3 Banshee, the Douglas F4D-1 Skyray, the McDonnell F3H-2 Banshee, and the McDonnell F-4J & F4B Phantom. In his 31 year career, he served onboard or flew from ten different aircraft carriers: the USS KEARSARGE, BON HOMME RICHARD, F. D ROOSEVELT, SHANGRI-LA, INDEPENDENCE, LEXINGTON, INTREPID, CONSTELLATION, FORRESTAL, and HANCOCK.

Tommy served this country honorably in the Korean War, the Cuban Missile Crisis, and the Vietnam War. Nine of his cruises were lengthy, being at sea for seven months or more. He commanded Fighter Squadron 74, the “Be-Devilers,” and was Commander of Training Wing THREE at Chase Field, Beeville, Texas. His last active tour of duty was as Chief of Staff for the local admiral, the Chief of Naval Air Training. Tommy retired with the rank of Navy Captain in July 1982 after 31 years of faithful service to his Country.

During his time in the Navy, he earned several military decorations, such as the Legion of Merit, a Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, and numerous campaign and service ribbons.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.