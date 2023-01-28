Services are underway for the Fulton Fire Department Assist Chief

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The visitation and funeral services for Jackie Mundine, the former assistant chief of the Fulton Fire Department, are underway.

His remains were carried from the Charlie Marshall Funeral Home to the Fulton Fire Department on his favorite blue fire truck. Mundine's jacket and helmet also rode along on the truck as well.

Many volunteer fire departments and people from around the Coastal Bend came to support and pay their respects to Jackie Mundine.

“Just the wealth of knowledge this man had, it would be twenty people," Matthew Olenick, a Fulton Fire Department employee said. "At 6 a.m. you'd catch him up here working on trucks even towards the end."

A stop was made at the Fulton Oysterfest grounds and his ashes where spread by many people who worked with him. Mundine was an original organizer of the Fulton Oysterfest, which is the largest fundraiser for the volunteer fire department. Colleagues said his dedication never changed.

Several people in community said that this is a major loss to the Fulton community and that they are deeply saddened by this incident.

“He's one of the big wheels in this community," Ryce Harrel, a friend of Mundine's said. "Not so much up front but he did a lot of work in this community. He was more about building up other people to do things (and) showing everybody (what) he was doing."

He died Sunday after a three year long battle with stomach cancer.

Visitation is being held until 9 p.m. at the Fulton fire station and the services will begin tomorrow promptly at 10:30 a.m.

