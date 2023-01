CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sephora will soon be opening a new location in Corpus Christi.

According to the company's website, Sephora's latest store is having its grand opening on Feb. 17.

The store will be in Moore Plaza where Texas Toyz and Payless Shoes used to be on 5425 S. Padre Island Drive.

This will be the city's first stand-alone Sephora store.

No further information about the store and its contents is currently available.