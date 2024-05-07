Watch Now
Semi-truck leaks fuel on Leopard St near Hunter Rd following early-morning crash

KRIS 6 News
Posted at 9:21 AM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 10:27:10-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — One man is in the hospital after an early-morning crash on Leopard Street and Hunter Road.

According to Corpus Christi Police Department Senior Officer Jennifer Collier, on May 7 at approximately 5:30 a.m., a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler collided.

"The 18-wheeler was on its side, causing some fuel leakage. One male was transported to a local hospital," said Officer Collier.

Investigators are working to determine who is at fault for the crash.

"Eastbound lanes of Leopard St are still shut down as the lanes are getting cleaned up," added Officer Collier.

