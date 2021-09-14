Selena's father announces end of legal dispute with Chris Perez

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It appears that a long-standing legal feud has ended between Selena's father and his former son-in law.

In a social media post, Abraham Quintanilla stated, "I wanted to give everyone an update to let you know that I and the entire Quintanilla family have amicably resolved our legal dispute with Christopher Perez."

Quintanilla also stated that now that these issues are behind the two, they hope to work together to continue to honor and celebrate the legacy of Selena.

Chris Perez also posted on social media exclaiming, "Good news! I wanted to give everyone an update to let you know that I have amicably resolved my legal dispute with Abraham Quintanilla, Jr. and the entire Quintanilla family."

The Grammy-winning singer's mark on popular culture has loomed large and continues on.

Selena was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017.

The Queen of Tejano music Selena Quintanilla Perez was killed by her own fan club president, Yolanda Saldivar, on March 31, 1995. Selena was only 23 at the time.

In October 1995, Saldivar was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison. She currently is in the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville, operated by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

She will become eligible for parole on March 30, 2025, when she will be 64 years old.

