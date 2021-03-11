Selena Quintanilla receiving posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award at 2021 Grammys

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Selena Quintanilla will receive a posthumous lifetime achievement award at the 2021 Grammys.

The award, which celebrates performers who have made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording, will also be given to the Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Lionel Hampton, Marilyn Horne, Salt-N-Pepa, Selena, and Talking Heads.

This wouldn't be the first time the Queen of Tejano was recognized at the Grammy's. She became the first female Tejano artist to win Best Mexican-American Album with the 1993 album, Live.

Also known as the Cumbia Queen, Quintanilla was born and raised in South Texas.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards are this Sunday, March 14.

Check out the 2021 GRAMMYs: Complete Nominees List here.

