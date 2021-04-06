Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Selena Funko pop figures selling fast

Part II of Selena Netflix series premiers May 4
items.[0].videoTitle
The Funko pop figure of Selena has been selling out fast. And one Coastal Bend business is letting customers know about it.
Selena Funko pop figures are selling fast
PHOTO: Selena Quintanilla
Posted at 2:07 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 15:16:37-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Funko pop figure of Selena has been selling out fast.

And one Coastal Bend business is letting customers know about it.

TexasToyz on SPID posted on its Facebook page that it’s getting a new shipment of pop figures. The hottest seller is Selena.

Funko released three figures, including one of Selena in her outfit from her legendary Houston Rodeo performance in 1995.

No word on which one of the three are in stock at Texas Toyz.

This is coming as Netflix has announced that Part II of its series on the late Tejano superstar will premiere on May 4.

The show follows the rise and career of the Queen of Tejano, who grew up and spent most of her life in Corpus Christi.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education