Selena Funko pop figures selling fast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Funko pop figure of Selena has been selling out fast.

And one Coastal Bend business is letting customers know about it.

TexasToyz on SPID posted on its Facebook page that it’s getting a new shipment of pop figures. The hottest seller is Selena.

Funko released three figures, including one of Selena in her outfit from her legendary Houston Rodeo performance in 1995.

No word on which one of the three are in stock at Texas Toyz.

This is coming as Netflix has announced that Part II of its series on the late Tejano superstar will premiere on May 4.

The show follows the rise and career of the Queen of Tejano, who grew up and spent most of her life in Corpus Christi.

