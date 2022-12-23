Second grader donates supplies to local animal shelter in need

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The season of giving can really bring out the best in people, especially when it comes to our furry friends.

Waylon Syma, a second grader at Flour Bluff Elementary, answered the call when Nueces County Animal Services asked for blanket and pillow donations for their dogs and cats. The shelter was lacking in supplies like blankets, bedding and pillows for their animals, to help protect them from the cold snap.

Syma is a huge animal lover and after seeing NCAS's message, immediately collected supplies for donation. Other have also contributed to the donation process, but Waylon's excitement to help, organizers said, was contagious.

"Thank you so much Waylon!" Animal Care Services volunteer Lisa Bockholt said. "And thank you to everyone that donated."

