Nueces County Animal Care Services in need of donations

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Nueces County Animal Care Services needs your help ahead of the major cold snap.

Right now, they're in need of blankets and beds for the animals.

They say any donation is appreciated, including toys and food, but blankets and bedding is what's most needed.

Lisa Bockholt with Animal Care Services told KRIS 6 News that they're a little low on supplies and want to make sure they're prepared.

"We make sure that the kennels are clean, everything is well stocked, and most importantly that the animals are kept comfortable," Bockholt said.

If you'd like to help out, they're accepting donations until Thursday at 3 p.m.

You can drop off your donations at 4540 FM 892 in Robstown, Texas or if you have a donation that needs to be picked up, call 410-608-2195.

