Search warrant executed at Sinton crime scene

SINTON, Texas — San Patricio County investigators were back at the scene of a murder in Sinton to execute another search warrant.

The warrant was part of an ongoing investigation that uncovered synthetic marijuana, mushrooms and drug paraphernalia.

Jacklyn Orta, 27, was arrested on drug charges and remains jailed on $200,000 in bonds.

David Chapa Jr. remains jailed on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of Robert Leija last week. Investigators are now adding a drug charge.

Leija was shot dead at the couple's home while trying to visit his biological daughter last week.

