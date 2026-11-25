CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A calf in Benavides tested positive for the New World screwworm on Friday, Nov. 20, prompting Texas A&M AgriLife Extension to hold a seminar informing ranchers about what they can do to keep their livestock safe.

At the Garza Party Barn, the Wyatt Ranches, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and the Texas Animal Health Commission spoke to a packed room of concerned ranchers. A table displayed the necessary supplies to fight the screwworm.

"And we're here helping the ranchers and preparing them for the screwworm and to get ready because this screwworm is moving quickly and we wanna make sure that we're prepared and ready for them," Duval County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent John Barton said.

The Wyatt Ranches highlighted a can of Catron 5. The spray is used on an open wound infected by the New World screwworm.

But Barton said back in the 1970s, when Duval County first faced the screwworm outbreak, the world of ranching was a different place.

"Well, I grew up back in the 70s. We had the screw worm problem here in Duval County. Our ranch was under quarantine. The only good thing about that is that we were cowboys, so we're out there with our horses roping and doctoring cattle back then," Barton said.

Many ranchers are concerned about their ability to move cattle from one county to another if their area becomes quarantined, just like other areas of Benavides.

"If my cattle were affected by the screw worm, it would be very, very hard and very difficult for me to move my cattle from one ranch to another like from Duval County to Zapata County. It's very dangerous," Benavides rancher Ruben Perez said.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension says the New World screwworm case in Duval County will spread. This is why seminars like these help local ranchers prepare for what's to come.

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