School of Science & Technology see large turnout at teacher job fair

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As schools across the country continue to deal with teacher shortages, the School of Science & Technology in Corpus Christi held a job fair to try to keep up with demand.

Potential candidates were interviewed on the spot.

Administrators told KRIS 6 News the turnout at Saturday's event was a success.

"We have had so many applicants today, way more than expected," said Katie Sheehan, the assistant principal and Dean of Academics. "And so we're just excited for the prospects for the upcoming school year. We have 4 campuses to staff, and so we're just ready to see what we have to offer."

The school hosts these job fairs every year, but had them on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.