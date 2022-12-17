Schanen Estates Elementary School unveils new playgrounds.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three years after parents began fundraising, Schanen Estates Elementary School has two brand new playgrounds.

KRIS 6 News first reported about the efforts to bring a new playground to the elementary school last year.

The school's original playground was condemned in 2019. That's when the school and PTA began raising money to build a replacement.

Their efforts really paid off, after the years of work.

"With the money we have raised over the time, and with our two non-profits we were able to buy two playgrounds for our students," physical education coach Angel Cantu said.

The last two weeks were the hardest on the kids because crews were at the campus installing the equipment.

However, the kids are really enjoying the new playgrounds.

