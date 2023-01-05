Scam warning from Aransas Pass Sheriff's Office

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A warning from Aransas County Deputies urges people to be aware of a call from someone posing as one of their own.

Scammers are pretending to work with the Aransas County Sheriff's Office and telling people they have a warrant out for their arrest.

Scammers contact people via phone calls and texts and try to obtain personal information like credit card numbers or social

security numbers.

"Like the IRS and Social Security, we do not call. We will mail you a letter or show up on your porch," said Aransas County Sheriffs in a social media post.

If you have a doubt and think maybe you forgot about a past ticket, you can call the sheriff's office at 361-729-2222.