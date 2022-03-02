Scam Alert: City of Corpus Christi reports scammers using city phone numbers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is investigating reports of scammers using city phone numbers to sell a product, known as 'spoofing'. The city says the calls have been received at City Hall and by residents.

Scammers use spoofing to make it appear like an incoming call is coming from a local number, a company or a government agency that you may already know and trust. Once you answer, they will use a script to try to steal your money or valuable personal information.

The city has provided a few tips in case you receive one of these calls from an impostor phone number:

If you do not recognize the number calling, do not answer

If the caller request you push a button to stop receiving calls, simply hang up

Do not respond to questions, especially ones with a “Yes” or “No” answer

Never confirm or give out personal or private information to the caller

Do not allow the caller to force you into an immediate decision or action

If you received one of these spoofing scam calls, you are asked to file a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission.

