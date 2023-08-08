Sarita Border Patrol agents arrest armed human smuggler

SARITA, Texas — Five people, along with a loaded firearm, were into custody by Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Sector at the Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoint early Tuesday morning.

According to a Border Patrol press release, RGV agents pulled a silver Ford F-150 aside at about 4 a.m. for an immigration inspection.

They discovered that four out of the five passengers in the car were illegal immigrants. The fifth person, who was driving, is a U.S. citizen. All occupants were then placed under arrest.

The release also states that a loaded 9 mm handgun containing 18 rounds was found in the center console during a vehicle search.

“Incredibly proud of our Border Patrol Agents who have seized a total of 115 firearms fiscal year to date," Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez said. "This is a testament to the vigilance of the men and women of the RGV Border Patrol who are dedicated to protecting the nation and our local communities.”

