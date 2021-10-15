Santa rockin’ around La Palmera Mall starting Nov. 9

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — He’s checking his list and he’s checking it twice, as Santa prepares for La Palmera Mall’s annual Santa’s Rockin’ Block Party.

On November 9, La Palmera mall will be kicking off the holiday season with live music, food and fun for the whole family.

Starting at 5:00 p.m., there will be face painting and arts and crafts inside the mall on the upper level, while in the food court there will be live music and beer samples for those 21 and older. At 7:00 p.m., while the fun continues inside, outdoors along the front of the mall there will be live reindeer, a snow zone, petting zoo, magicians, and more.

And let’s not forget the big jolly man himself. You can pay a visit to Santa Claus by swinging by center court inside the mall.

Unfortunately the party does have to end, as Santa starts to prepare for his busiest time of year. Santa’s Rockin’ Block Party will end at 9:00 p.m., but he’ll still be available during mall hours from Nov. 9 through Dec. 24 either by reservation or walk-up.