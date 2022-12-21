Watch Now
Santa pays a visit to Beeville Church

Posted at 4:05 PM, Dec 21, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Santa Claus is getting ready for his big trek around the country. But before he takes off on that journey, he paid a visit to St. James Catholic Church in Beeville Wednesday.

The church held a Christmas Party. Some very special sponsors helped Santa hand out some free toys to kids. Candy and Fruit were also handed out. In all, 400 people were helped by the giveaway.

In addition to the toys, free haircuts were given out, and pizza was served for lunch.

