Santa brings early Christmas joy to CCISD students with shoe giveaway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Santa Claus made a special early visit to 150 students from T.G. Allen and Oak Park Elementary schools, delivering new shoes, socks and other essential items during Flint Hills Resources' annual Shoes for Kids event.

The gift distribution took place at Flint Hills on Upriver Road, where excited children received new pairs of shoes and socks along with hygiene products and other goodies. The event was made possible through a partnership between Flint Hills Resources and Communities in Schools.

"It's so rewarding seeing the kids open the gifts. Seeing the kids get new shoes. We have so many kids that come through and they've never had a new pair of shoes or they don't have clean socks. They don't have jackets when it's cold outside," Rivas said.

The annual Shoes for Kids program aims to provide children in underserved communities with necessary resources during the holiday season. Flint Hills Resources has been hosting the event for over 30 years, with this marking the first year of their partnership with Communities in Schools.

The initiative addresses a critical need in the community, ensuring students have proper footwear and essential items as they head into the winter months.

