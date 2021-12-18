Watch
Santa arrives in Agua Dulce in style Friday night

Posted at 10:36 PM, Dec 17, 2021
Santa Claus made a big entrance in Agua Dulce on Friday night.

He and Mrs. Claus flew in to the Wyatt Ranch to hand out gifts to kids there.

This is the fourth year the Wyatt Ranch Foundation and Marshall's put on this toy giveaway, saying it's everyone's responsibility to give back.

“About half, if not more than half, of the children, this is going to be their only gift this year and this is something we find is very important to make an impact on the community and to help those in need," said the Wyatt Ranch’s Trey Wyatt.

The foundation says this event provided toys to nearly 200 children in that area.

