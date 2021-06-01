Sandy Salinas-DeLeon named new principal at Miller HS

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sandy Salinas-DeLeon, the current principal at Cunningham Middle School at South Park, has been named as the new principal at Roy Miller High School.

She will replace Dr. Bruce Wilson, who is joining the district's school leadership team.

During Salinas-DeLeon's service with CCISD, she previously directed Claude Cunningham Middle School and Sam Houston Elementary School.

In addition to earning a bachelor’s in education from Sul Ross University, Salinas-DeLeon holds a master’s in educational administration from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

“The committee was impressed by Ms. Salinas-DeLeon’s ability to unite two campus communities when she led the opening of Cunningham Middle School at South Park,” CCISD Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez said. “We are confident the Bucs community will embrace her and value her collaborative leadership style.”