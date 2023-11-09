San Diego veterans place flags at local cemetery

ALICE, Texas — Veterans in the small town of San Diego took time out of their Wednesday to honor those individuals who fought before them. American flags were placed at the grave sites of veterans who call the San Diego Cemetery their final resting place.



Noe Valdez, Retired Army, said the VFW Post 8931 has been leading this small and humble act for the last seven years.

“We put 450 to 500 flags. We just do it in remembrance of our veterans that are not here with us," Valdez said.

Valdez is the post commander for the VFW Post 8931. He served in the military for 26 years and believes that living veterans have a responsibility to educate the public especially the youth about what Veterans Day means.

So, when people visit the cemetery they'll see new flags and know that the people with new flags served and defended our country.

Valdez said it's important to remember the sacrifice made by American soldiers, past and present.

VFW invites everyone to their Veterans Day celebration on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the San Diego VFW Post 8931.

