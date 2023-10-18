San Diego residents participate in first ever COVID Remembrance Walk

SAN DIEGO, Texas — A wave of emotions was felt at the first-ever San Diego COVID Remembrance Walk Tuesday, Oct. 17. The small community felt a huge impact as they have lost nearly 80 people to the disease.

Each step taken during the walk was a time to remember - a father, mother, sister, brother, friend - whose life was taken to early. COVID-19 long-haulers were also honored. The names of the lost and the long-haulers were read before the walk.



“I felt that we need more unity in our lives. That we lost of many people during the pandemic, during COVID-19. We weren’t given the proper time," Melissa Ramirez, a Walk Coordinator with the San Diego Beautify Project said. "There’s never enough proper time to grieve, but I felt that there’s still a lot of people that are needing to find other people just like them that are grieving."

The event is a continued remembrance of those who fought had to overcome COVID-19. Duval County residents showcased their loved ones through pictures, stories and a balloon release.

This remembrance walk is part of the Yellow Heart Memorial that has united Americans after a storm of pain.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.