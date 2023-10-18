Watch Now
San Diego residents participate in first ever COVID Remembrance Walk

Melissa Trevino
Pictures of loved ones lost to COVID were on display at the first ever COVID Walk in San Diego.
Posted at 8:44 PM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-17 21:45:38-04

SAN DIEGO, Texas — A wave of emotions was felt at the first-ever San Diego COVID Remembrance Walk Tuesday, Oct. 17. The small community felt a huge impact as they have lost nearly 80 people to the disease.

Each step taken during the walk was a time to remember - a father, mother, sister, brother, friend - whose life was taken to early. COVID-19 long-haulers were also honored. The names of the lost and the long-haulers were read before the walk.
 
“I felt that we need more unity in our lives. That we lost of many people during the pandemic, during COVID-19. We weren’t given the proper time," Melissa Ramirez, a Walk Coordinator with the San Diego Beautify Project said. "There’s never enough proper time to grieve, but I felt that there’s still a lot of people that are needing to find other people just like them that are grieving."

The event is a continued remembrance of those who fought had to overcome COVID-19. Duval County residents showcased their loved ones through pictures, stories and a balloon release.

This remembrance walk is part of the Yellow Heart Memorial that has united Americans after a storm of pain.

