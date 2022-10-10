San Benito man sent to federal prison for trafficking over 250 kilos of meth in gas tank

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 45-year-old San Benito man has been sent to federal prison following his conviction of possession with intent to distribute liquid meth, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

According to authorities, Pedro Rodriguez III pleaded guilty on July 14.

On October 5, U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera ordered Rodriguez to serve 120 months in federal prison to be immediately followed by five years of supervised release.

"In handing down the sentence, the court noted Rodriguez's extensive criminal history," said officials.

Police conducted a traffic stop on Rodriguez after he switched lanes without signaling.

"They [police] soon discovered he had several pending state arrest warrants and took him into custody," said officials.

Police searched Rodriguez's vehicle and found approximately 253.2 kilograms of liquid meth hidden inside an auxiliary gas tank.

"Rodriguez admitted he knew the meth was inside the gas tank and had agreed to transport the narcotics from South Texas to Dallas," added investigators.

Rodriguez remains in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.

The Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation with the assistance of the San Benito Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Edgardo J. Rodriguez prosecuted the case.

