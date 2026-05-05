Sames Dealerships donates $20,000 to Driscoll Children's Hospital critical transport team

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sames Dealerships presented Driscoll Children's Hospital with a $20,000 check as part of their Test Drive for Smiles partnership — the second year in a row the South Texas dealerships have participated in the program.

Every test drive at any Sames location in South Texas triggers a $10 donation to the hospital.

Sames Dealerships gives $20K to Driscoll Children's Hospital

The funds will support Driscoll Children's Hospital's Critical Transport Team, which provides transportation for critically ill children across South Texas. The program not only takes children to where doctors are, but also brings doctors directly to children in need of critical care.

Jason Geiken, Vice President for Development at Driscoll Children's Hospital, said:

"Driscoll has a really important mission. We want to provide more care for more kids and we're gonna do it until every child is well and so when you bring awareness to that mission, when you're able to provide funding that supports the care we provide, that's just an incredible partnership, we're very proud to have it."

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