Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend preparing to Kick-Off holiday campaign

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The holiday season is upon us and that means the Salvation Army is preparing to kick-off their annual Red Kettle campaign in partnership with Hicks Subaru.

Since the campaign's inception in 1891, it has turned into a holiday tradition raising millions of dollars nationwide for those in need each year.

Even if you don't know it by that name, nearly everyone has seen the man or woman outside your local grocery store for hours on end ringing a bell next to a massive red kettle.

For this year's campaign the Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend is aiming to raise $150,000 during their campaign.

"This is not an event where few give a lot, this is an event where many give a little. If everybody in Corpus Christi gives $0.50, we will raise the goal of $150,000." Commanding officer of the Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend Nathanael Doria said.

Hicks Subaru's partnership with the Salvation Army is primarily to help with the massive logistical undertaking of moving the kettle's around, but it also has a deeper meaning.

"We're just proud and honored to be a part of it, our family has been a part of this community for 50 years, and we just want to make sure we are doing everything we can to help those that are in need." Charlie Hicks with Hicks Automotive Group said.

The campaign will start Nov. 16 and run through Christmas Eve on Dec. 24.

