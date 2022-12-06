Salinas Park and Westside Area Development Plan under works

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council will discuss improvements to Salinas Park today.

The proposal includes asphalt replacement, new walking trails, lighting, and two exercise stations.

If approved, construction would start this month, and finish in April.

Salinas Park is on the city's westside, and the City Council will also work to finalize the development plan for that area today.

The city's planning department has said it's been working on updating the plan since 2018 and says the plans haven't been updated since the late 1980s.

A recent survey revealed the following action items include revitalization, culture, and health and safety.

The proposal shows there are a number of short and long-term projects to support this.

For more information on the Salinas Park and Westside area development plan, click here.