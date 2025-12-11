Sailor with family ties to Falfurrias supports U.S. Navy’s “Take Charge and Move Out” mission

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Petty Officer 2nd Class Olivia Perez serves in the U.S. Navy as a master-at-arms assigned to Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron (VQ) 3 in Oklahoma City. Perez’s father, Donny, and stepmother, Isabel, live in Falfurrias, Texas.

Although Perez moved around as part of a military family, the values she learned growing up are similar to those found in Falfurrias.

“You have to work for everything that you want in life,” Perez said.

Perez joined the Navy six years ago.

“I grew up in a military family, so I knew what would be expected of me and had an aspiration to follow in their footsteps,” Perez said.

Today, Perez serves as a master-at-arms assigned to Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron Three (VQ-3) in Oklahoma City. Perez supports the nation’s nuclear deterrence mission at Strategic Communications Wing One (STRATCOMMWING ONE). Its “Take Charge and Move Out” (TACAMO) mission provides airborne communication links to nuclear missile units of U.S. Strategic Command.

The TACAMO mission originated in 1961 when a Marine Corps aircraft was used to test the feasibility of an airborne Very Low Frequency (VLF) communications system. Once the test was successful, funding for the program was granted, and it has continued to grow ever since.

The U.S. Navy’s presence on an Air Force base in a landlocked state may seem strange, but the position is strategic, allowing squadrons to quickly deploy around the world in support of the TACAMO mission.

The U.S. Navy is celebrating its 250th birthday this year.

According to Navy officials, “America is a maritime nation and for 250 years, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom.”

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Perez has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I'm proud of being a mother and want to set a good example for my daughter,” Perez said.

Perez serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation's prosperity and security.

“Serving in the Navy means bettering my life by taking advantage of every opportunity that comes my way,” Perez said. "It also provides a great opportunity to set a positive example for those I love."

Perez is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I want to thank my family for setting a great example and leading the way by showing me the importance of working hard in life,” Perez added. "I now have an obligation to pay it forward for others who may follow in my path."

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!