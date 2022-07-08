Safe-Fun Fit at the Bayfront offers free fitness classes this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whether you want to start with the basics, try a new exercise routine, or begin your morning walking along the Bayfront, the Parks and Recreation Department's exercise and wellness event offers several options.

The fun kicks off this Saturday, July 9, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at The Water's Edge Park, located at 402 S. Shoreline Boulevard.

Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront includes free Back to Basics Fitness classes, Yoga, or Zumba and will be held at the Islanders Pavilion next to the playground.

The 1.5-mile Fitness Lane route begins along The Water's Edge Park seawall and heads towards the American Bank Center, with the turnaround just before the barge dock entrance.

"Our community partner, H-E-B, provides fruit and water for all participants," said city officials.

"All participants receive a punch card to record each Saturday attended. A completed punch card is eligible for a prize," added organizers.

Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront class sessions are limited to 30 participants per class, so register now at www.cctexas.com/safefunfit.

For more information about Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront, visit www.cctexas.com/safefunfit

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to organizers. For assistance or to request a reasonable accommodation, please call 361-826-3460 in advance.